LSV Asset Management Has $230.79 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.63% of Capital One Financial worth $230,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.57. 5,496,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,826. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

