LSV Asset Management Has $293.49 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,812,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,743 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Regions Financial worth $293,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Regions Financial
In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
