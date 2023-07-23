LSV Asset Management Has $293.49 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,812,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,743 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Regions Financial worth $293,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $19.72. 12,963,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.