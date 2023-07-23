LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of eBay worth $272,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in eBay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in eBay by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,663,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,637. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

