LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.94% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $342,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $45.00. 4,710,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

