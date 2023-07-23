LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,911 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.14% of Cummins worth $386,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

CMI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.75. 2,765,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

