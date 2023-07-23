LSV Asset Management Sells 10,800 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,323,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $312,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,827. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.