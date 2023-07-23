LSV Asset Management Sells 14,030 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.10% of Best Buy worth $187,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Best Buy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,979,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $238,993,000 after buying an additional 402,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,953,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,926,000 after buying an additional 54,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. 1,500,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,401. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

