LSV Asset Management Sells 600,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,809,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600,300 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $581,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 79,736,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,069,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

