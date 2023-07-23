LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,734 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of McKesson worth $362,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.25. The stock had a trading volume of 546,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,875. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.46. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

