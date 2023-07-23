Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Lufax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lufax by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 642,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

