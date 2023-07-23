Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.59 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $60,294.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021367 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.87 or 1.00046163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000583 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $68,354.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.