Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.14.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
