Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.
Mannatech Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently -31.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
