Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,432 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,720 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

