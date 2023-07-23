Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

