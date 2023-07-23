Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $74.97 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

