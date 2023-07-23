Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

