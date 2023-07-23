Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,145 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of inTEST worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in inTEST by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

inTEST Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $21.34 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $259.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

