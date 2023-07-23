Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,727,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 671.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

