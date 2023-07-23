Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

NYSE MA opened at $397.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

