Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
