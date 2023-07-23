Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.