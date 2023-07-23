Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $194.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $172.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

