Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 8,193,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,351. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $280.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

