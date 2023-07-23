Meridian Management Co. Buys 5,893 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

