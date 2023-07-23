Meridian Management Co. Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Meridian Management Co. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.