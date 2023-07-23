Meridian Management Co. Has $3.97 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

