Meridian Management Co. Has $567,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,109 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 179,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 374,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

