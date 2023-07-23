Meridian Management Co. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 255.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH stock opened at $269.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

