Meridian Management Co. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $835.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

