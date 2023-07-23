Meridian Management Co. Takes Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1629 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.