Meter Governance Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.66 million and $120,995.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00006150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003315 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,819,439 coins and its circulating supply is 21,482,888 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,813,300 with 21,480,607 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.86015073 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $85,049.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.