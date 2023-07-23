MetisDAO Price Hits $16.53 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $16.53 or 0.00055671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $754,966.94 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,716.05 or 1.00086788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.76602841 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $763,149.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

