MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %
MCBS opened at $20.04 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.
MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MetroCity Bankshares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.