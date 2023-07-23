MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

MCBS opened at $20.04 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 44.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.