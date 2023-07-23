MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

