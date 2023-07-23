Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

MU opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

