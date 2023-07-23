Mizuho Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after buying an additional 1,601,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.