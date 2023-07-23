Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Lessened by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $357.78 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $361.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.