Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $532.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT opened at $454.76 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

