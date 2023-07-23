Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $70,236,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

