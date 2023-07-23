Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

