Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

