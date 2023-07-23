Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $118.70 million and $2.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,972.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00833167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00552437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00062445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00123864 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,161,406,723 coins and its circulating supply is 41,561,106,950 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

