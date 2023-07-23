Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 143.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

