Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

