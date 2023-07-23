Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

