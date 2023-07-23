Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Nextracker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $1,632,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

