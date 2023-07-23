Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.
Nextracker Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $1,632,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
