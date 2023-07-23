NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

