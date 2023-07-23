NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NFI Group Stock Performance
Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.61.
About NFI Group
