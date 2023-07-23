Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 66,750 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.