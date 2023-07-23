Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $155.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

