Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

